Enemy evacuated remnants of garrison from Zmiiny and probably left island, - OK "South"

The remnants of the Russian garrison were evacuated from Zmiyny, probably the enemy left the island.

As reported by Censor.NET, the operational command "South" announced this on Facebook.

"During the night, as a result of another successful stage of the military operation with fire strikes by our missile and artillery units on Zmiinyi Island, the enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison with two-speed boats and, presumably, left the island. Currently, Zmiinyi is covered in fire, and explosions are heard.

The final results of the operation are being investigated," the message reads.

