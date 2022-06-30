Occupiers appoint persons from Russian Federation as heads of their "administrations", - Zaporizhia RMA

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russian invaders hold local meetings to appoint collaborators as "headmen", without receiving support, they resort to appointing persons from the Russian Federation as heads of occupation administrations.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupying forces in the temporarily occupied territories are spreading false information that the return of Ukrainian power will not take place. Meetings are held in local communities to appoint collaborators from among the local population as elders of the occupied settlements. Not receiving the support of local residents, they resort to appointing persons from the Russian Federation as heads of occupation administrations," the message reads.

