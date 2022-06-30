Zmiinyi was freed with help of "Bohdana" self-propelled artillery installation, - Zaluzhnyi. VIDEO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi commented on the liberation of Zmiinyi Island from the Russian occupiers.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Unable to withstand the fire of our artillery, missile, and air strikes, the occupiers left Zmiiny Island.

Thank you to the defenders of Odesa, who took maximum measures to liberate a strategically important part of our territory. A low bow to the designers and manufacturers of the Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer "Bohdana", which played an important role in the liberation of the island. Thanks to foreign partners for the provided means of defeat.

Thank you to everyone who helps defend every meter of Ukrainian land and believes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he emphasized.

