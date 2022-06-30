ENG
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
In 4 months, enemy hackers attacked Ukraine almost 800 times, - State Service of Special Communications. INFOGRAPHICS

The intensity of cyberattacks has not decreased since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion of Russia, although their quality has decreased.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

The Government and local authorities, defense, financial, and energy sectors are the most attacked, as before. The transport infrastructure and the telecom industry also remain in the field of view of cybercriminals.

The most common methods remain: information gathering by the enemy, malicious software codes, and accessibility violations.

