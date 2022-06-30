Russian Federation forcibly removed more than 2,000 children from Ukraine, - Vereshchuk

More than two thousand children were illegally transported from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, announced this on the air of an information telethon.

"Now we have information that more than two thousand such children were illegally brought to Russia and were forcibly taken to Russia. However, we have not yet found data on all two thousand and have not verified them," said Vereshchuk.

She also added that the authorities deal with this issue individually when calls are received from relatives or acquaintances that they know where the child is.

"We find such children on the territory of the Russian Federation, write appropriate letters and return them point by point. Thus, 34 children from "Family-type orphanage" and ten children have already been returned thanks to guardians who went to Russia and brought such children to Ukraine. This is a total of 44 child," Vereshchuk noted.

