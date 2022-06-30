Law enforcement officers from Berdiansk handed over participants of ATO/SOF to the occupiers, - SBI

Employees of the SBI reported in absentia about the suspicion of treason to three employees of the law enforcement agency in the Zaporizhia region, who in April of this year accepted offers from the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation and took positions, including management, in the illegally created bodies of the city of Berdiansk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the SBI.

"According to the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers were looking for official vehicles and service weapons at the place of residence of colleagues for further transfer to the illegally created law enforcement agency of the Russian occupation authorities. They also informed the occupiers about the residential addresses of the participants of the anti-terrorist operation and anti-terrorist operation in the period 2014-2021. The law enforcement officers are suspected of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the message reads.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 15 years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

"We warn all officials and law enforcement officers against cooperation with the Russian occupation forces. Severe punishment for such crimes is inevitable," the SBI emphasized.