Kuleba called on African countries to put pressure on Russian Federation to unblock grain exports, - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world and all African states to work together and put pressure on Russia to allow a safe sea route for Ukrainian food exports.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Time is running out not only for us, but for you as well. And we want to resolve the issue within the next few weeks. A prolonged blockade of food exports from Ukraine will undermine the ability of our farmers to continue harvesting new crops and increase the risk of disruption of Ukraine's agricultural cycle for another year. This could put the world at risk of a multi-year food crisis," explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that many African countries are already working together with Ukraine to achieve a solution to this issue with food exports.

According to Kuleba, the positions of African capitals affect the position of Russia.

"Ukraine will continue to work closely with all African states in the coming days and weeks to ensure the arrival of all our contracted goods to your markets, as well as to overcome the global food crisis provoked by Russia's irresponsible actions," the minister concluded.

