In coming days, USA will provide Ukraine with new $800 million military aid package, - Biden

US President Joe Biden said that in the coming days, the US will announce additional aid to Ukraine in the amount of $800 million for Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have provided almost $7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since I took office. In the next few days, we intend to announce $800 million," he said after the NATO summit.

According to Biden, this aid will include for Ukraine "new Western anti-aircraft systems, more artillery and ammunition, radar systems for artillery, additional ammunition for HIMARS, anti-aircraft guns."

