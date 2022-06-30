It is impossible to conquer Ukraine - Johnson on escape of Russian Federation from Zmiiny Island

Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson said that the escape of the Russian military from the strategic Black Sea territory of the Snake Island shows that it is impossible to conquer Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to BFM TV.

"If you need proof of the incredible ability of Ukrainians to resist, overcome adversity and repel the Russians, look at what happened today on Zmiiny Island, where Russia once again had to give in," he said.

Johnson stressed that in the end it will be impossible for the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, to subjugate a country that does not recognize his rule.

We will remind, today the Ukrainian command reported that the Russian occupiers left Zmiiny. After another successful operation by Ukrainian troops, the enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison. For its part, the Russian Federation confirmed that it withdrew its troops from the island and called it "a step of goodwill."