Russian occupiers are carrying out assaults in area of Lysychan oil refinery, with partial success, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on June 30.

The message states: "One hundred and twenty-seven days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

There are no major changes on the Volyn and Poliske directions. A rotation of one of the special purpose units performing tasks in the area of ​​Pinsk is expected. Also, units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus use radio-electronic warfare complexes in the border areas with the Volyn region.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold units of the armed forces in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy fired artillery at our positions. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAV in the area of ​​the village of Kysla Dubyna. The deployment of radio-electronic warfare complexes near the settlement of Oleshnya, Kursk region, is also noted.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending the previously occupied positions. He carried out airstrikes near Prudyanka and Odnorobivka and a rocket attack on the city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian soldiers immediately suppressed an attempt of enemy assault in the direction of Kochubeivka - Dementiivka.

The enemy shelled the areas of Pytomnyk, Dementiivka, Ivanivka, Rubizhne, Yavirske, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshki, and Kutuzivka settlements with artillery. He also conducted aerial reconnaissance of the Orlan-10 UAV near Prudyanka and Ruska Lozova.

Enemy units are regrouping in the Slavic direction. Our soldiers successfully repulsed the assault in the direction of Dovhenka - Mazanivka. The enemy left. He led assaults with the aim of taking full control of the settlement of Bohorodichne, but was unsuccessful.

Enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of Bohorodichne, Krasnopillia, Kurulka, Virnopillia, and Chervona Poliana settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction. He carried out an airstrike in the area of ​​the settlement of Tetyanivka.

In the Lysychansk direction, the enemy is shelling the positions of our troops in the area of ​​the city of Lysychansk. It conducts assault operations in the area of ​​the Lysychansk oil refinery, has partial success, and holds the northwestern and southeastern parts of the refinery.

He led assault operations in the areas of the northeastern part of the Lysychansk Refinery, the settlement of Topolivka and the northern part of the settlements of Vovchoiarivka and Maloryazantseve, with partial success, keeping the section of the road Topolivka - Lysychansk under fire control.

Ukrainian soldiers stopped the enemy's advance in the direction of Loskutivka - Lysichan gelatin plant and forced the occupiers to withdraw.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy launched a missile and air strike in the area of ​​the settlement of Soledar. Conducted artillery shelling of Bilohorivka, Pokrovsky, Klynovye, and Novoluhansky districts.

Our defenders successfully stopped all attempts of offensive and assault actions of the occupiers in the direction of Mykolaivka - Spirne, Volodymyrivka - Pokrovske, Dolomytne - Vuhlehirska TPP.

In the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhia directions, he shelled positions from barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line. Launched a rocket attack on the outskirts of Avdiivka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of Orlan-10 type UAVs.

In the South Bug region, the occupiers continued their shelling in the areas of Trudolyubivka, Knyazuzka, Vesely Kut, Chervyn Yar, Kobzartsi, Lyubomirivka, Posad-Pokrovske, and Lupareve settlements. Conducted aerial reconnaissance. The operation of electronic warfare equipment near Velika Oleksandrivka was recorded.

Three "Calibre" sea-based cruise missile carriers are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the waters of the Black Sea.

Unable to withstand the fire of our artillery, missile and aviation units, the Russian invaders left the Zmiiny Island. Thus, Odeshchyna was completely liberated."

