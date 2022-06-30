Sweden has promised to extradite 73 people accused of terrorism to Turkey - Erdogan

By signing a joint memorandum, Sweden, Finland and Turkey agreed on cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the extradition of persons accused of terrorism.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this at a press conference in Madrid, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Undoubtedly, the memorandum is a diplomatic victory achieved after a difficult negotiation process. Turkey was promised full cooperation on the issues of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party - ed.) and its affiliates, solidarity in the struggle, the commitment not to support the PYD/YPG (Democratic Union Party/ People's Defense Forces - ed.) and FETÖ (an organization led by Fethullah Gülen - ed.), not to have an embargo in the defense industry and to strengthen cooperation, to take measures to extradite terrorist criminals, and Sweden promised to extradite 73 terrorists," he said Erdogan.

He said that Turkey will monitor the implementation of the agreements.

"We will take all our steps to appropriately monitor the implementation of the provisions of this memorandum," the Turkish president said.

According to him, if the provisions of the memorandum are not fulfilled, the process of joining NATO will not be completed and may last for years.

As reported, on May 18, Finland and Sweden officially submitted an application to join NATO in order to strengthen their security against the background of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. All 30 NATO members must approve this expansion to join. At a meeting of NATO ambassadors, Turkey blocked the process of processing these applications, explaining its position with security issues, in particular, support in the countries of Kurdish organizations that Turkey considers terrorist.

On June 28, Finland, Sweden and Turkey announced the elimination of contradictions related to joining NATO.

Read more: NATO leaders have identified Russia as Alliance's main threat