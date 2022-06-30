Russian troops struck Odessa region with two missiles, no casualties or damage reported, - RMA

Russian troops on Thursday launched a missile strike on Odessa region with two missiles.

The chairman of the Odessa regional military administration Maxim Marchenko said, Censor.NЕТ reports.

"Today, the enemy fired a missile at the region with two missiles. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage," he said in a video message published in a telegram channel.

