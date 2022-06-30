During liberation of Snake Island, a Ka-52 helicopter of occupiers was destroyed, - ОC "South"

During the liberation of Zmiiny Island, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter over the Black Sea.

Censor.NЕТ reports citing Operational Command "South".

"The day before, one of the four helicopters, probably a Ka-52, which flew to Zmiiny in the evening, was damaged and fell into the sea between the island of Zmiiny and the Odessa gas condensate field," the statement said.

Also trying to reduce the intensity of missile and artillery fire of the Armed Forces on the island of Zmiiny, the Russians twice attacked the Black Sea coast in the south of Odessa region at night with Su-35 fighters. Enemy planes fired three X-31D missiles. No losses or damage were recorded.

"But the coastline convincingly shows the inappropriateness of the holiday season in such conditions," - said OC "South".

