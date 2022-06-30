ENG
War in Ukraine
Occupiers fired two communities in Sumy region, no one was injured - Zhyvytskyi

On Thursday, the Russian occupiers fired on two communities in Sumy region, no casualties are reported

the head of military administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it on telegram.

"At noon, the Russians fired 20 mortar shots at the territory of Bilopillya community. At one o'clock in the afternoon, 15 machine-gun shots were fired near the village of Boyaro-Lezhachi in Novoslobodsky community," he said.

According to him, there are no casualties or damage.

