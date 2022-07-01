ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13911 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
31 020 115
war (20410) shoot out (8798) Odesa region (427)

As result of attack on residential building and recreation center in Odesa region, 17 people died, 31 were injured - OK "South"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

одещина

As a result of a nighttime missile strike by Tu-22 strategic aircraft from the direction of the Black Sea in the Bilhorod-Dniester district of Odesa, 3 X-22 missiles hit an apartment building and a recreation center.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OK "South".

The number of people killed as a result of rocket attacks on a high-rise building and a recreation center in the Odesa region is 17 people, including one child

Medical assistance was provided to 31 injured persons, including 4 children and a pregnant woman, 8 persons were rescued from the rubble, including 3 children. The seriously injured were hospitalized.

Rescue operations are ongoing. Investigative and operational teams are working in the places of hits.

Read more: 8 people were injured by missile attack on Odessa region, - OC "North"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 