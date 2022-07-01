ENG
War in Ukraine
In morning, occupiers shelled Esmansku community in Sumy region: 17 mortar "arrivals", - Zhivytskyi

This morning, the Russian occupiers shelled the Esmansku community of the Sumy region with mortars - 17 "arrivals" were recorded, and there were no casualties or damage.

This was announced in a telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi informs Censor.NET.

"The night of July 1 passed peacefully. But the morning began again with enemy shelling: the Russians hit the Esmansk community at seven in the morning - 17 mortar attacks," Zhivytskyi wrote.

There are no casualties or damage.

