Zelenskyi, Stefanchuk and Shmyhal signed joint statement on achieving full membership in EU: Our path should not take years or decades. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal signed a joint statement on achieving full membership in the EU.

Zelenskyi announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, together with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Prime Minister, we are signing the Joint Statement, which is a signal of the unity of all branches of government and evidence of our determination to achieve the strategic goal of Ukraine, namely full membership in the European Union. And signing this statement should mean the same as signing the application for entry on the fifth day of the war," the message reads.

"We went to the application for 115 days. And our path to membership should not take years or decades. We have to overcome this path quickly. Do our part of the job perfectly. To enable our friends in the European Union to make another historic decision for us just as quickly and in a consolidated manner," adds Zelenskyi.

