War can last very long time, because Putin was preparing for it, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not believe that Western sanctions will force Putin to quickly end the war in Ukraine, because he has been preparing for it for at least a year.

"Putin's long-term planning shows that he is ready for a long war... And therefore he will be able to continue the war for a very long time," the chancellor opined in response to the question of when the moment will come when Russia will no longer be able to continue the war when Putin has weapons and funds will run out.

At the same time, Scholz noted that "nobody really knows this."

"He's the leader of a very large country with a lot of people, with a lot of resources, and he's really waging this brutal war, and he's been preparing for it for a very long time," Scholz said.

According to the chancellor of Germany, "the decision to wage war against Ukraine was made a year before it began, or perhaps earlier because he was preparing for it."

Scholz also noted that, although Putin does not admit it, he is still aware that Russia is feeling the impact of Western sanctions.

When the journalist said that Germany spends approximately 2 billion dollars every month on the import of Russian energy resources (approximately the same amount is given to Ukraine by Germany), Scholz denied that this way reduces the effect of sanctions on Putin.

"He can't buy anything with the money he gets from us, ... he has all these sanctions on the import of modern technologies and things that he's looking for. And that's what (Putin. - Ed.) really pissed off," he said the chancellor, adding that Germany is constantly reducing imports of Russian energy carriers.

