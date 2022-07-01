Нeads of Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine should be appointed as soon as possible. Kyiv should focus on implementation of law on deoligarchization, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, calls on Ukraine to focus on the implementation of the law on deoligarchization.

She stated this today, speaking online at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Today, Ukraine is the only country in the Eastern Partnership that has adopted a law to break the grip of oligarchic power on the economy. Now we need to focus on the implementation of this law and properly take into account all the conclusions of the Venice Commission," said von der Leyen.

She called on Ukraine to intensify the work of the country's institutions in the fight against corruption and to appoint responsible leadership for this as soon as possible.

"Investments (in the restoration of Ukraine. -Ed.) should go hand in hand with reforms. Start the fight against corruption," said von der Leyen.

According to her, anti-corruption institutes have been created in Ukraine, and now the main task is for these institutes to be headed by worthy people. She emphasized that the heads of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine should be appointed as soon as possible.

"They should be appointed as soon as possible," von der Leyen said.

She also drew the parliament's attention to the need to adopt a law on media that would combine Ukrainian legislation with the current standards of the European Union.

"You have already adopted a lot of laws... Now it is necessary to turn all this into a positive perspective," the president of the European Commission said.

Von der Leyen said that Ukraine needs to start developing plans for the reform of the Constitutional Court.

"Legislation is necessary for the procedures for selecting judges. Institutions must be revived so that they can realize the aspirations of your people," the head of the EC stressed.

According to her, Ukraine is on the right path.

"There is a long road ahead, but Europe is on your side... We will walk this road, passing through difficult times, until you open the door that leads to your bright future in the European Union," von der Leyen said.