The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the destruction of the alleged air target detection radar station near Odesa. Instead, the occupiers destroyed the nine-story building, as a result of which at least 19 people died.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TASS.

"Aviation, missile forces, and artillery hit 32 control points of the Armed Forces and a radar station for detecting aerial targets near Odesa," the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country informed.

It should be noted that as a result of the strike in the Odesa region, a nine-story building and a recreation center in the village of Serhiivka were completely destroyed. At least 19 people died, and about 40 were injured. Rescuers continue to work at the site.

