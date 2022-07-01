Morning strike on Mykolaiv: About 10 missiles fired, occupants hit private enterprises. VIDEO

This morning Mykolaiv was again subjected to a massive rocket attack. About 10 rockets were fired at the city.

This was stated in Telegram channel by the head of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, the occupants hit private enterprises. One of them suffered serious damage, others have minor damage.

"Also in the past 24 hours, on June 30, Russian troops shelled a remote area of the city with MLRS, as a result of which 18 private houses were damaged (windows were broken and the roof was beaten up). Rescuers of the State Emergencies Service continue to clear the rubble of the apartment building where the rocket hit on June 29. So far, they are helping people. take their own things from the apartments where they have access," he summarized.

