Russia does not pose a threat to Moldova yet. It does not have enough resources for an invasion from Transnistria.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukriane referring to the commentary of the Deputy Secretary General of NATO Mircea Geoana to TV Moldova 1.

According to him, the war in Ukraine has passed to the stage of exhaustion, so Russia will not be able to resolve another military conflict. NATO is confident that so far there is no reason for Moldova to worry.

"The Russian Federation has no military potential, but elements of pressure, destabilization, statements and threats from Dmitry Medvedev," Geoana said.

He added that NATO would continue to play a certain stabilizing role in the region. Joan called on Moldova to "benefit" from this.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said there is no threat of an attack by the Russian Federation yet, but no one knows what will happen in six months.