Ministry of Health told how war affects biological age of Ukrainians, and warned about "younger age" of diseases

Ukrainians are aging by 10-15 years because of psycho-emotional pressure caused by the war, which makes diseases much "younger". Head of the Ministry of Health Viktor Lyashko noted that in a year or two the number of cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases will increase.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by UNIAN referring to Lyashko's words on the air of an information telethon.

According to the Minister of Health, Ukraine is now experiencing the most informationalized war of all time, as people see almost live the horrific consequences of the ongoing war.

"According to preliminary calculations and studies, such a prolonged impact on the psycho-emotional state of people leads to the fact that they are biologically aging by 10-15 years. That is, we will be caught up with those diseases that usually, for example, did not happen at 40, but happen at 60," Lyashko said.

He said that the Ministry of Health of Ukraine is preparing for the fact that in a year or two, the number of cases of oncological and cardiovascular diseases, that is, heart attacks and strokes, will increase.