ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12816 visitors online
News World War
9 956 27
war (20436) Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (168) NATO (1262) Russia (9760)

Russia's recognition of Russian Federation as direct threat to NATO is bid for confrontation on all fronts, - Russian Foreign Ministry

News Censor.NET World

мид,рф

Russia reacted to the recognition of the Russian Federation as a direct threat to NATO.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RIA News.

"NATO's decision to recognize us as a 'direct threat' is a serious application for confrontation with Russia in all directions and with the use of all instruments," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

As a reminder, earlier, the leaders of NATO countries recognized Russia as the main threat to the North Atlantic Alliance.

Read more: NATO leaders have identified Russia as Alliance's main threat

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 