Due to gas pipeline damage in Zaporizhzhia, food industry in Melitopol will stop, - Mayor Fedorov

In the occupied city of Melitopol, because of the damage to the gas pipeline, the gas supply may soon disappear, threatening bread baking and food production.

This was announced by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, informs Сensor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the morning there was gas in the pipeline, but everyone clearly understands that today it will run out, and people will not be able to use the gas. First of all, in domestic terms. And with electrical appliances - not ready. We are also talking about space heating, water heating. The second problem is the food industry - it will stop, and this is baking bread, producing other products, "- said the head of the city.

It will be recalled that near the village of Myrne in the Pology region, the main gas pipeline was cut off as a result of enemy shelling. Orykhiv region was left without gas, followed by Melitopol and Vasylivka districts.

