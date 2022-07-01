Entire infrastructure of public transport in Mariupol destroyed by Rashists, - City Council

In occupied Mariupol, the Rashists destroyed almost all of the transport purchased over the past five years.

This is stated by press service of City Council, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In Mariupol the entire infrastructure of public transport has been destroyed, about 90% is beyond repair. Hundreds of millions of investments and up to 3 years of work are needed to restore the level of what it was. 259 buses, trolleybuses and streetcars are damaged, about 90% are completely destroyed not subject to renovation.

More or less surviving vehicles the occupiers are trying to repair and send them to Donetsk.

In addition, more than 50 km of trolleybus and streetcar contact lines have been destroyed. And that is 95%. To restore it, it takes 2-3 years of active work and million-dollar investments", - the report says.

"Only in five years we managed to build a modern transportation model. We bought comfortable buses and trolleybuses and launched new routes. We have already started repairing the depot, which should become the best in Ukraine. The Russians cynically destroyed all this, and now they are exporting the surviving transport to Donetsk. And Mariupol residents are given outdated buses. This is their "liberation," which is based on the destruction and mockery of the residents," said Mayor Vadim Boychenko.

