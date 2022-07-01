More than 90 thousand occupants were wounded in Russia's war against Ukraine - Reznikov

Russia has already lost more than 30,000 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov at a meeting with a group of German MPs from the CDU/CSU faction, led by the acting head of the Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mr. Thomas Erndl, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy lost more than 30,000 of its soldiers in Ukraine. More than 90,000 Russians are wounded. A great many are missing. The Russian leadership passes off many occupiers as "lost" in order not to pay monetary compensation to the families. The aggressor seeks to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk.

It also aims to maintain and provide a land corridor with occupied Crimea and block Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea. In turn, the territory of Belarus is used to launch missile attacks on Ukraine. We do everything to protect all potentially threatening directions," stressed the head of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Reznikov, it is already too late to "save face" for Putin, which some partners are still hinting at.

"After the atrocities and crimes in Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpen, Mariupol... We are defending our lands, fighting for freedom, defending the entire European continent. Let's just defeat the enemy together," the minister urged.

Reznikov also thanked German parliamentarians for supporting the Ukrainian people and helping Ukraine.

