Norway will allocate €1 billion in aid to Ukraine, - Prime Minister Stere

Norway has promised to allocate one billion euros to support Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, referring to Liga.net, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gar Stere stated this at a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelensky

"I came to Kyiv to declare our support for Ukraine and its population. We promise to provide support in the amount of one billion euros for the period until the end of this year and for 2023 to help people who need it, to support the recovery of Ukraine and to support, in fact, of Ukraine," said the Prime Minister.

He emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine is a violation of international law.

"You have an absolute right to defend yourself, and we have a right to help you defend yourself, and we will use that right," Stere said.

See more: SSU has launched investigation into rocket attack on civilian objects in Odesa region, - Bakanov. PHOTOS