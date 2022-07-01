First version of security guarantees will be ready by end of July, - Iermak

The first edition of the recommendations to the international agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine should be worked out during this month.

This was stated by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Iermak, at a joint briefing with NATO Ex-Secretary Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We plan to release the first document in the first edition regarding the recommendations within this month. Therefore, we will work very quickly," he said.

Iermak informed that on Friday the first meeting of the group to develop such recommendations was held, which was attended by about 10 experts from different countries - the USA, Poland, Sweden and other countries.

According to him, the number of experts will increase.

He also noted that construction is currently being planned, which will be a big deal for a large number of countries that want to be guarantors of Ukraine's security. At the same time, the head of the OP emphasized that this does not exclude the existence of bilateral agreements between countries that "will want to add more guarantees to these guarantees" that will relate to bilateral relations.

"So far we are not members of any military alliance, but we are not changing our way there, but we need guarantees today," explained the head of the OP and added that Ukraine's strategic path to NATO is written in the Constitution.