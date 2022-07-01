Lost connection between Zaporizhia NPP and IAEA has been restored, - "Energoatom"

On July 1, 2022, "Energoatom" NNEGCU by its own efforts restored the lost connection between the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),

As explained in "Energoatom", the IAEA lost remote communication with its monitoring system for nuclear safety guarantees, installed at the ZNPP to monitor nuclear material, due to the disconnection by the occupiers in Enerhodar of all Ukrainian mobile operators, including Vodafone, with which the agency has a data transfer agreement.

"Despite the fact that the mobile networks of domestic operators are still not working, Energoatom has restored communication between the ZNPP and the IAEA. All mandatory monitoring data are being transmitted, and the Agency has confirmed their receipt," the NNEGCU emphasized.

As reported, on June 25, the IAEA for the second time lost remote communication with its monitoring systems for nuclear safety guarantees installed at the ZNPP.

"The fact that the data transmission of our remote guarantees is stopped again - for the second time in the last month - only adds to the urgency of sending our mission to the ZNPP," said the director general of the agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, whose words are quoted in an update from Ukraine on the agency's website on June 29.

At the same time, it is clarified that the connection was lost "due to a violation of the communication systems at the facility."

Insisting on organizing a visit to the ZNPP, Grossi emphasized that his inspectors can perform the important work of verifying nuclear material only when they are directly on the site of the nuclear facility.

According to him, the time is running out to carry out a physical inventory at the ZNPP, the period of which cannot exceed the established duration.

As reported, on June 12, Zaporizhzhia NPP, captured by Russian troops, resumed the transmission of data on the state of nuclear materials to the IAEA, which had been suspended since May 30, 2022 due to the disconnection by the Russian occupiers of the Vodafone mobile operator, with which the agency has a contract for the transmission of this data.

Grossi repeatedly insisted on the need for IAEA inspectors to visit the ZNPP, but Ukraine opposed the organization of such a visit during the occupation, considering it unacceptable under such conditions and calling on the IAEA to take decisive action to liberate the NPP from the occupiers.