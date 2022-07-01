ENG
Pentagon announced provision of another package of military aid to Ukraine: NASAMS, missiles for HIMARS, shells for howitzers

The US Ministry of Defense announced the provision of the 14th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $820 million.

According to Censor.NET.

The assistance package includes:

  • 2 NASAMS anti-missile systems;
  • additional missiles for HIMARS;
  • up to 150 thousand shells for 155-mm howitzers;
  • 4 counter-battery radars.

