Pentagon announced provision of another package of military aid to Ukraine: NASAMS, missiles for HIMARS, shells for howitzers

The US Ministry of Defense announced the provision of the 14th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $820 million.

According to Censor.NET.

The assistance package includes:

2 NASAMS anti-missile systems;

additional missiles for HIMARS;

up to 150 thousand shells for 155-mm howitzers;

4 counter-battery radars.

Watch more: Aviation of the Russian Armed Forces twice attacked the island of Zmiiny with phosphorus bombs - Zaluzhny. VIDEO