Russian state media reported that two more captured British citizens were charged with hiring.

According to Censor.NET with reference to DW.

According to reports, charges were brought against two British nationals - Dylan Hill and Andrew Hill, who were allegedly taken prisoner at the Illich factory in Mariupol and Mykolaiv region. The British are accused of "participating in hostilities as part of Ukrainian armed forces as mercenaries."

It will be recalled that at the beginning of June, the so-called "Supreme Court of the DPR" sentenced three foreigners who fought on the side of Ukraine to the death penalty for alleged "hiring and violent seizure of power by a group of persons."

