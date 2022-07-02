Enemy unsuccessfully stormed Bogorodichne in Slavyansk direction, occupiers retreated from Verkhnokamyansk, - General Staff

The one hundred and twenty-ninth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion has begun.

As noted, the enemy continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups from the 1st Tank Army, the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District, and units of the Airborne Forces in the Siverskyi direction to cover the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The aggressor carried out artillery fire damage to the positions of the Defense Forces in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In order to disrupt the system of control and communication of units of the Defense Forces, the enemy is using radio-electronic warfare complexes in the areas of settlements located near the state border in the territory of the Belgorod region.

"In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units are concentrating their efforts on restraining the actions of our troops and preventing their further advance. In order to regain lost positions, the enemy is conducting assaults in the direction of Kochubeivka - Dementiivka. They carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Zolochiv, Ruska Lozova, Khrestishche, Peremoha, Dementiivka, Verkhnii Saltiv, Molodova, Stariy Saltiv, Korobochkine, Zamulivka, Velyka Babka, Volobuyivka, and Malynivka. They carried out airstrikes near Verkhny Saltov, Prudyanka, and Mospanovoy," the message reads.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is fighting defensive battles. They also stormed Bogorodichne, without success. The areas of Dolyna, Dibrivne, Kurulka, Mazanivka, Bogorodichne, Krasnopillya, Adamivka, Sukha Kamianka, Husarivka and Krynychne settlements were shelled with artillery.

According to the General Staff, the enemy is trying to improve the system of logistical support in the specified direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the areas of Bilogorivka, Mayaki, and Donetsk were shelled with barrel and jet artillery, and in the Lysychansk region - Zolotarivka and Verkhnokamyansk. They led an offensive in the direction of the latter, had no success, and withdrew.

It is also reported that shelling from mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery near Vershyn, Bakhmut, and Spirnyi was recorded in the direction of Bakhmut. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the area of Vershina settlement.

"In the Avdiiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the occupiers shelled the areas of Shumy, New York, Zalizne, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Maryinka, Pavlivka, Vugledar, Zolota Niva, Shevchenko, Novodanilivka, Orihiv and Railway. Enemy airstrikes were recorded near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka," the General Staff said.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied borders and preventing the advancement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Conducted shelling in the vicinity of Partyzansky, Kobzartsi, Prybuzky, Tavriysky, Stepova Dolyna, Posad-Pokrovsky, Trudolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Potemkyny, and Luparevo.

"In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ship group of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continues to carry out the task of blocking maritime communications of Ukraine and conducting reconnaissance. In readiness for missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, the enemy is holding two carriers of high-precision weapons," the message says.

The fighter aircraft of the Air Force continues to patrol the airspace of Ukraine, and the strike aircraft provides fire support to our units in designated operational areas without fail.