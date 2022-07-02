As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine, 344 children died and more than 640 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of July 2, 2022, more than 984 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 344 children died and more than 640 were injured.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 340, Kharkiv - 185, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 61, Mykolaiv - 53, Kherson - 52, Zaporizhzhia - 31," the report says.

According to juvenile prosecutors, on July 1, an 11-year-old boy was injured as a result of an enemy airstrike on the civilian infrastructure of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

It became known that a 9-year-old child was injured as a result of a rocket fire by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on June 27 at the "Amstor" shopping center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

The number of victims as a result of rocket fire in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district of the Odesa region on July 1 also increased during the day. During the day, it became known that one more child died and three were injured: a 2-year-old girl and two boys aged 8 and 13. The condition of the two children is extremely serious.

2,102 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 215 were completely destroyed.