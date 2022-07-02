"Like it - don't like it, bear with it, my beauty": Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevich responded to Zakharova, who criticized inclusion of Ukrainian borscht in UNESCO heritage list

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgar Rinkevich, responded to the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, with Putin's phrase.

As Censor.NET reports, Zakharova criticized the entry of Ukrainian borscht into the UNESCO heritage list.

"Like it - don't like it, bear with me, my beauty," the minister answered her.

We will remind, on February 8, 2022, Putin told Zelensky that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements regarding the settlement in Donbas and added: "Like it - don't like it, bear with me, my beauty."

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian borscht was included in the list of the intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO.