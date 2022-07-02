Putin hates well-being of Europeans, so European Union should continue to support Ukraine, - Kuleba

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasized that by supporting Ukraine, the partners are also supporting themselves.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Continuing support for Ukraine is extremely important for European partners because Putin hates the well-being of Europeans and wants to bring a crisis to the door of every European home. Ukraine stands in the way of these malicious plans. By supporting us, the partners are supporting themselves," the message reads.

