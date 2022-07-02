Invaders are conducting mass searches in occupied Chaplinka. Entire crop is transported by grain trucks in direction of Crimea, - intelligence

In the temporarily occupied Chaplinka of the Kherson region, the pressure on local residents from the side of the occupiers is increasing.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

As noted, since June 29, all private garages in the village have been searched. In the absence of the owners, the garage gates are broken open with the help of the Tiger armored combat vehicle. Searches are carried out in great detail - up to digging up the soil in the basements in search of hiding places.

"In the premises of the former communal pharmacy, the occupiers have organized the work of their own private pharmacy. Medicines are brought in from occupied Crimea. They have assigned "their own person" to supervise the work, who performs control and collects cash at the end of the working day," the message reads.

The harvest has also begun in the settlement. The entire crop is transported by grain trucks in the direction of Crimea. At the same time, the final export of last year's grain is being carried out.

