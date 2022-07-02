Since June 16, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed at least 8 ammunition depots of Russian Armed Forces in Donbas, - Butusov

The destruction of Russian logistics will lead to a sharp decrease in Russian offensive capabilities.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, announced this on Facebook.

"Since June 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed at least 8 significant ammunition depots of the Russian Armed Forces in Donbas. Of particular importance is the liquidation of the artillery brigade in Khrustalne, and today's incredible explosion of the 1st Army Corps in Popasna, through which the main supply of Russian troops in the direction of Bakhmut-Lysychansk goes. The Armed Forces is rapidly re-arming to NATO systems, and supplies of high-precision munitions are of key importance," he stressed.

According to Butusov, the delivery of guns, NATO's MLRS, as well as the destruction of Russian logistics will lead to a sharp decrease in Russian offensive capabilities.

"These are losses that Russia will not be able to recover. Ukraine is slowing down the scale of the Russian artillery offensive. When NATO expands its large-scale lend-lease program, Ukraine will be able to gain an advantage in the number of the latest precision-guided artillery systems, and subsequently defeat the Russian invaders. The destruction of warehouses is a "gesture of goodwill" that the Russian army cannot avoid," concluded the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET.

