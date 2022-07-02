Ukraine did not ban entry of citizens of Russian Federation - Center for Combating Disinformation denied yet another fake

The Center for Combating Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine refutes fakes regarding the ban on entry into Ukraine from the Russian Federation.

The CCD reported this on Telegram.

Yes, the information about the alleged ban by the Ukrainian government on the entry of citizens of the Russian Federation into Ukraine is not true.

"The agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on visa-free travel, signed on January 16, 1997 in Moscow, did not prohibit entry, but expired on July 1. That is, the visa regime has started to operate for citizens of Russia," the CCD emphasized.

At the same time, Russians will be able to visit their Ukrainian relatives, but for this they must now have an invitation from Ukraine, a valid foreign passport of the Russian Federation, a Ukrainian visa, a photocopy of the passport data of the receiving party, as well as an amount not less than 20 subsistence minimums per month - 52 thousand UAH.

The information that Russian citizens who do not support the invasion of the Russian Federation and who currently live in the territory of the European Union will allegedly not have the opportunity to come to Ukraine is also fake.

"Citizens of the Russian Federation who are in the territory of third countries can apply for Ukrainian visas to foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine in these countries," the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized.

We will remind you that the decision of the government of Ukraine to stop visa-free travel for Russians came into effect on July 1. The State Border Service noted that even the presence of a visa does not guarantee Russian citizens unhindered crossing of the border to enter Ukraine, as they must also meet other conditions defined by Ukrainian legislation.