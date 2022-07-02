ENG
sanctions (1647) European Union (2123) Kuleba (638) Borrell (211)

We are working together with EU on seventh package of sanctions against Russia, - Kuleba

кулеба,боррель

The European Union is preparing the seventh package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

This was announced on Twitter by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"In a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell, they discussed further steps after Ukraine became a candidate country for the EU, and agreed positions before the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers. We both agree on the necessity of the seventh package of EU sanctions against Russia and are working on it," Kuleba wrote.

