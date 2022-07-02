Ukrainian aviation struck enemy stronghold in Mykolaiv region - TorM1 air defense system and 2 BMPs were destroyed, - OC "Pivden"

Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a stronghold of the Russian Federation near Blahodatne, Mykolaiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the "South" operational command.

"The enemy's capabilities have been reduced by 1 TorM1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and a dozen occupants, the rest of the results are still being investigated," the report says.

Read more: Occupiers released 270 rounds of ammunition in Sumy region, woman was injured, - RMA