Alexander Lukashenko, who has seized power in Belarus, assures that he is not going to fight in Ukraine. Although the West is trying to involve Belarus into this war.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to "BELTА"

"They are still trying to involve us in the war in Ukraine. The goal is the same - to deal with both Russia and Belarus in one fell swoop. They're allegedly worried, they say from Ukraine that they wouldn't want Belarusian troops to invade Ukraine from behind the northern border

Don't listen to them!!! They would be glad (I know this for a fact) if we went in there, they need it because they are ordered "from there", and they don't care about the deaths of civilians.

Ukrainian politicians and the president have the same policy: the more Ukrainians die, the more he will shout to the world about the atrocities of "fascists from Russia and Belarus". Once again, I repeat what I have been telling you for a year or more: we do not want to go to war in Ukraine. We don't need this war at all," Lukashenko said at a meeting to mark Independence Day.

