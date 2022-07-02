Biden sends letters to Congress on admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO

U.S. President Joe Biden sent letters to Congress regarding the admission of Sweden and Finland to the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukrаine with reference to White House's site.

"I provide a report on the accession of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, prepared pursuant to Section 3(2)(E)(ii) of the 1949 Council Resolution and Agreement on Ratification of NATO Protocols, and the accession of Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic on April 30, 1998," Biden said in letters to Congress.

