Attempts to launch missile strike on military facilities in Belarus from Ukraine, - Lukashenko

Ukraine tried to attack the territory of Belarus with missiles, but they were intercepted by the air defense.

This was announced by Oleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to "Beltа".

"We are being provoked. I have to tell you: three days ago, maybe a little more, an attempt was made from the territory of Ukraine to strike military facilities on the territory of Belarus. But, thank God, the Pantsir anti-aircraft systems managed to intercept all the missiles that were launched" by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lukashenko said at a meeting on the occasion of Independence Day.

