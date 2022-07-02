Russian occupants shelling de-occupied areas of Kherson region in order not to allow evacuation of people to Kryvyi Rih - military administration

The Russian invaders are shelling the de-occupied settlements of the Kherson region, and those wishing to be evacuated from there to Kryvyi Rih.

This was announced during an evening briefing by the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The enemy continues artillery and rocket fire along the demarcation line. Today, the following settlements in the de-occupied territory of Kherson region came under the fire of the orks: Novovorontsivka, Osokorivka, Knyazivka, Bila Krynytsia, Bilousove and others. The destruction is being clarified," the head of the MA said.

According to him, everyone who wants to leave there is provided with assistance in evacuation and resettlement in Kryvyi Rih. For those who remain, the Kryvyi Rih authorities take away food and other necessities, restore the infrastructure.

