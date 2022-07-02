40% of EU citizens have already felt consequences of war in Ukraine, - poll by European Parliament

40 percent of the citizens of the European Union feel the deterioration of the standard of living due to the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the web department of the European Parliament reports on this in Telegram.

"Russian aggression against Ukraine has increased public support for the EU and the perception of democracy as one of the most important values to be defended," the report said.

According to the European Parliament, 59 percent of EU citizens are convinced that defending shared European values such as freedom and democracy is more important than holding down prices on the cost of living.

61 percent of Europeans expect their lives may change as a result of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. 40 percent believe that their standard of living has already deteriorated because of the war.

