Pentagon wants to inspect use of American weapons by Ukraine

The Pentagon is studying the possibility of sending inspectors to Ukraine to directly obtain information about the use of weapons provided by the United States to Ukraine.

This was stated by Jed Royal, deputy head of the US Pentagon Agency for Defense Cooperation, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Voice of America.

"Over time, we would like to be able to increase our awareness and build up our presence on the ground," Royal pointed out during an interaction with the press on Thursday. Such an on-site expert mission could physically inspect the weapons and check serial numbers, the official said.

The Pentagon must now rely on information from the Ukrainian side regarding the use of U.S.-provided weapons in Ukraine. Royal noted that coordination with the Ukrainian side has been effective. "Communication with the Ukrainians is extremely active and the assurances we're getting from the Ukrainians about how they're operating these systems and protecting them are, I would say, good and satisfactory," he added.

Earlier, U.S. lawmakers said there was a need for greater accountability in the use of defense assistance to Ukraine.

In May, Republicans John F. Kennedy and Rand Paul proposed creating an inspector position to review Ukraine's use of defense aid. In June, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called for greater government accountability. In a commentary to Politico, she pointed out that the American people expect "strict oversight" from Congress and "full accountability from the Defense Department," regarding billions in "economic and military aid to the Ukrainian people to win Putin's brutal war."