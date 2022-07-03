Around 4 a.m., Rashists launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv. Armed Forces repulsed assault of Russians near Prudyanka, - Synehubiv

Every day, Kharkiv and the region suffer from enemy attacks. Russian missiles destroy critical infrastructure facilities.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv.

"In the morning, the Russians hit one of the objects of critical infrastructure in the Kyiv district. There were no casualties so far. The enemy also hit a private household in the Novobavarsky district. Windows were blown out in the house and the nearby educational institution. The owner of the house was injured - a 54-year-old woman, hospitalized in a medical institution, her condition is average," the report says.

According to Synehubiv, Chuguyiv, Kharkiv, Bogoduhiv, and Izyum districts were shelled throughout the region.

"In fact, the occupiers attacked the Chuguyiv region all day long: they burned commercial buildings, garages, shelled open areas. In total, during the day, according to the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Aid, 4 were injured: Kharkiv - 1, Chuguyivskyi District - 2, Kharkivskyi District - 1." - noted Oleg Synehubiv.

He added that Ukrainian defenders are holding defensive positions.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are trying to defend the previously occupied positions. They shelled the districts of Ruska Lozova, Peremoha, Verkhniy Saltov, Zamulivka, Volobuyivka, Pytomnik, Prudyanka with artillery. Our Armed Forces successfully repelled the assault of the Russians near Prudyanka," the message says.