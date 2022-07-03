Since beginning of invasion of Russian Federation, more than 31,000 crimes have been registered in Ukraine, - Office of Prosecutor General. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have registered 31,321 crimes.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office informed about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"​​Crimes of aggression and war crimes: 20,940 crimes were registered. Of them: 20,165 – regarding violation of the laws and customs of war, 73 – regarding the initiation, preparation or initiation and conduct of aggressive war, 19 – regarding the propaganda of war, 683 - others," the agency said.

Also, law enforcement officers registered 10,381 crimes against national security, of which: 7,282 – were related to encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, 1,231 – were related to treason, 1,403 – were related to collaborative activities, 78 – were related to aiding the aggressor state, 64 – related to sabotage, 323 - others.

Read more: As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine, 344 children died and more than 642 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office