During day, Russians shelled several communities in Mykolaiv region. Numerous destructions are recorded. There are dead, - Kim

The Russian occupiers struck the critical and social infrastructure of settlements in the Mykolaiv region. Residents' private houses were also destroyed.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim informed about the current situation in the region.

"In the Bashtan district, in the afternoon of July 2, the Ingul community was shelled. The shots were fired outside and within the village of Novooleksandrivka. As a result of the shelling, a dry grass fire broke out in an open area. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, July 2, the village of Lepetikha of the Berezneguvat community was shelled. As a result, the dry grass caught fire. Shelling of villages along the demarcation line in the Berezneguvat community continues. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified.

Yesterday, July 2, the Shevchenkiv community was shelled in the Mykolaiv district. One person was killed in the village of Luch as a result of enemy shelling. A private enterprise in the village of Shevchenko was partially destroyed. In the village of Kotlyareve, civilian garages and residential buildings were damaged. After enemy shelling, on July 2, a residential building and an outbuilding were destroyed in the village of Zasilya," the report says.

It is noted that also yesterday, July 2, the village of Halytsynivka of the Halytsyniv community was shelled. The consequences are clarified.

"On July 2, shelling of the Pervomaiska community was recorded. As a result, the social infrastructure in Pervomaiske village was destroyed and an unfinished 4-story building was damaged. There was also a fire in the sports base of the local cultural center, a school canteen, and a utility building on the territory of a private home. And already in the morning, on July 3, as a result of shelling in the village of Pervomaiske, a residential building and garages caught fire," the RMA added.